Passport Online and Swan Hellenic Announce Partnership

Travel advisors using Passport Online to populate and market their online inventory of leisure travel products will now be able to find up-to-date information and pricing for Swan Hellenic’s luxury expedition cruises to Antarctica, the Arctic, and destinations around the world as a result of a new partnership between the two companies.

According to Jeanne Colombo, president of Passport Online, through the partnership with Swan Hellenic, “travel advisors will be able to access the latest cruise content, as well as share that content with their customers through websites, email marketing solutions, and social media campaigns. Adding Swan Hellenic expands our offerings in the smaller ship, experiential travel segment, with their unique programs and itineraries to both popular and off-the-beaten-path destinations in luxury expedition ships for under 200 passengers.”

The Passport Online system generates millions of unique customer visitors every month for travel professionals’ websites. The flexible system allows agencies to highlight preferred suppliers and prioritize search results. The system also provides agencies with websites, email marketing solutions, and social media presence, making it a one-stop website and e-commerce shop for travel professionals.

“This new partnership with Passport Online showcases our ongoing commitment to supporting the travel advisor community and making it easy for them to do business with us,” said Joe Maloney, vice president of sales and marketing North America for Swan Hellenic. “Swan Hellenic strives to provide its guests with authentic, intimate and unforgettable moments in extraordinary locations and remote landmarks, while enjoying a sophisticated elegant onboard atmosphere.”

For more information, visit www.passportonlineinc.com.

