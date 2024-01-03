Questex Travel Group Announces 2024 Virtual Event Lineup

Questex Travel Group announces the topics for its two virtual event series in 2024 – “Navigating Your Travel Business” and “Selling Luxury,” each curated by the editors of Travel Agent Central and Luxury Travel Advisor, respectively.
Both programs will feature a lineup of leading speakers and suppliers who will present tangible content and poignant information travel advisors can leverage in their day-to-day businesses. The topics are relevant to today’s busy, technologically advanced traveler and based on feedback received from the advisor audience.
2024 program:
Navigating Your Travel Business – Presented by Travel Agent Central
- February 6: Let's Make Romance and Money Selling Couple Getaways
- June 4: Crafting Unique Multi-Gen Vacations for Discerning Clients
- September 10: Creating Great Relationships with Suppliers
- December 17: Island Travel
Selling Luxury – Presented by Luxury Travel Advisor
- March 12: Sustainability/Eco-travel
- July 16: Luxury Adventure Travel
- October 15: Amazing New Travel Options
Attendance is free for all travel advisors and each virtual event will be recorded and available for viewing on-demand for up to six months post-live date. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
To register to attend the first virtual event, Let’s Make Romance and Money Selling Couple Getaways, click here. To learn more about upcoming Selling Luxury events, click here. To sponsor a virtual event, click here.
Related Stories
Cruise Planners Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technology Tool
Wayfairer Travel Hires Permanent Responsible Travel Executive
Dream Vacations Announces Winners of Vetrepreneur Contest
Younger Travelers More Preferential to Traditional Travel Agents