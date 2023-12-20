Dream Vacations Announces Winners of Vetrepreneur Contest

Dream Vacations recently awarded three military veterans with free travel franchises as part of its annual business plan contest “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General.” More than 35 percent of franchise owners within Dream Vacations are military veterans and, in the past decade, the travel agency franchise has awarded 61 free franchises valued at more than $700,000 to military veterans.

The Dream Vacations franchise contest was open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date, and are residents of the U.S. Candidates participated in a three-part application process, which included creating a business plan, a video essay and phone interviews. More than 4,600 people have applied for franchise ownership through “Operation Vetrepreneur” since 2012.

This year’s winners include U.S. Army Veteran Dillon Svoboda of Roseville, CA; U.S. Navy Veteran Ron and Melissa Hargrove of Genoa, IL; and U.S. Army Veteran Michael and Teri Rigali of New Bern, NC.

All military veterans who purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business receive a 30 percent discount off the initial franchisee fee. Veterans also receive an enlistment package valued at more than $5,000, which includes waived administrative fees valued at $1,350. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans and Gold Star families receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

