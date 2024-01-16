The Travel Institute Launches New Scholarship Fund

The Travel Institute is kicking off its year-long 60th anniversary celebration with a new Tripkit scholarship fund. Available during Q1 2024 while funds last, the scholarship offers tuition assistance on the education leader’s new advisor training program. The year-long celebration will also include new curriculum programs, like webinars and educational events, reflections from industry leaders, key milestones, a special gift for certified graduates and more.

The Travel Institute, originally the Institute of Certified Travel Agents (ICTA), was chartered in Washington, D.C. in 1964 as a collaborative effort between the American Society of Travel Advisors (then, American Society of Travel Agents) and other industry leaders whose goal was to form a non-profit independent educational institution dedicated to developing advisor professionalism to advance the industry. In 2003, to reflect its broadening scope, the name was changed to The Travel Institute. Today, hundreds of thousands of advisors have been educated through The Travel Institute’s curriculum, including new advisor training, certification, destination and niche courses, webinars, online library content and more.

Diane Petras, CTIE, president of The Travel Institute, emphasized the collaborative aspect of the institute’s success, explaining the non-profit works with leaders and subject matter experts in and outside the industry to fund and create relevant, meaningful and rigorous coursework for students.

Throughout 2024, select industry leaders will be highlighted on The Travel Institute website, sharing their reflections on The Travel Institute’s enduring impact for themselves and others. The 60th anniversary celebration will include:

Webinars with guest CEO presenters sharing their insights along with soon-to-be announced new destination and niche travel curriculum in Q1

A special gift for advisors certified through The Travel Institute available at industry events

A timeline looking back at key milestones from accreditation of the CTC course toward a Master’s degree to technology advancements, evolving curriculum, and more

For more information, visit www.thetravelinstitute.com.

