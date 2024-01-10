Survey: Canada, Switzerland, Norway Are Top Three Safest Countries

Travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) has announced the findings of its ninth annual "State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations" report, the longest-running and trusted research project tracking U.S. travelers’ attitudes toward travel safety and travel insurance.

Travelers planning their getaways for 2024 should consider destinations like Canada, Switzerland and Norway as they took the top three spots on the list of safest countries. The report also highlighted the world’s safest cities, which saw Honolulu, Montreal and Reykjavik leading the list of Top 15 Safest Cities. To determine these rankings, BHTP analyzed a combination of the "State of Travel Insurance" survey responses compiled in September from travelers who have been to the destinations, along with several third-party data sources. These additional sources evaluate safety concerns such as terrorism, weather emergencies, health measures and the safety of underrepresented groups.

The full lists are:

Top 15 Safest Countries

Canada Switzerland Norway Ireland Netherlands United Kingdom Portugal Denmark Iceland Australia New Zealand Japan France Spain Brazil

Top 15 Safest Cities

Honolulu Montreal Reykjavik Sydney Amsterdam Dubai Copenhagen London Seoul Venice, Italy Tokyo Berlin Paris Barcelona Orlando

The 2024 list saw a few shifts from last year’s safest destinations, with Canada breaking into the top five and taking the lead spot as the safest destination. Each of last year’s top three destinations—the Netherlands, Denmark and Iceland—dropped out of the top three this year, but all remained in the top 10. The list of safest cities also saw a few shake-ups, with Honolulu making it into the top 10 cities and securing the No. 1 spot.

While the list has traditionally been dominated by Scandinavian nations, Northern Europe and English-speaking countries in Oceania, this year saw the addition of Asian and South American nations in the Top 15, with Japan and Brazil making the list.

BHTP’s "State of Travel Insurance" research has been conducted each fall since 2016 by Polymath Research + Marketing, using independent national panels that survey thousands of consumers on future expectations in travel insurance and travel habits. The lists of the world’s safest countries and cities were created using an index that synthesizes results from multiple sources, including the U.S. State Department, the British financial magazine The Economist, safety-app creator GeoSure Global, Vision of Humanity, Numbeo and Global Finance magazine. Past rankings also are factored in.

