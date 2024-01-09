Travel Edge Network Looks to Inspire New Generation of Travel Advisors

Travel Edge Network has launched a social media campaign and contest to recruit new advisors and showcase the many benefits of a career as a travel professional. "The Big Ticket" will be featured on Instagram, Meta, LinkedIn, Google, TikTok and YouTube to reach a wide audience, encouraging them to enter a contest that will award them with a "launching pad" for a travel career, starting with a fully hosted professional development trip. The winners will become "brand ambassadors" who will produce content showing consumers the behind-the-scenes life and benefits of being part of a newly launched tiered program designed for new-to-business advisors.

Venture, that entry-level program, is aimed at attracting the newest travel advisors who are looking to join a community of travel professionals. (For those who may be more established, Venture+ offers a more robust training program that is supported by innovative tools along with mentoring opportunities and enhanced training courses in sales, customer service, marketing and specialist certifications in areas like cruise, air, hotel and destinations.)

Prizes for "The Big ticket" include the opportunity to participate on one of Travel Edge Network’s Knowledge Trips—hosted trips for travel advisors to provide firsthand experience about the network’s partners and trending and emerging destinations. All participants will also be offered the chance to join Travel Edge Network and gain access to the training, technology, resources and mentorship needed to launch or elevate their career in travel.

Nadiya Makarenko, senior vice president of Travel Edge Network, says, “Through this campaign, we want to both identify and inspire those who are passionate about travel to consider a career path as an independent advisor and to provide them with the tools, resources and training to get started and be successful in a career that offers unlimited growth potential, independence and flexibility to accommodate varied lifestyles.”

To enter, participants need to upload a 60-second video sharing a travel memory and reasons why they would want to be a Travel Edge advisor. Entries are limited to one per person and must be submitted by January 26, 2024. Two winners will be announced in early February.

For more information on "The Big Ticket" campaign, visit thebigticket.traveledgenetwork.com and for more information about Travel Edge Network, visit www.traveledgenetwork.com.

