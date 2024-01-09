Travelport Completes New Equity Financing

Travelport has announced that it has completed its previously announced financing transaction with a group of its existing equity holders and lenders who have invested $570 million in new equity into the company. The new financing significantly deleverages Travelport’s balance sheet, giving the company a more robust long-term capital structure. It positions Travelport to continue investing in its technology platforms and creating new ways for the travel industry to serve customers.

“The completion of Travelport’s previously announced financing transaction represents the strong belief our investors have in our competitive position and potential for long term growth,” said Greg Webb, CEO of Travelport. “Our new financing allows us to continue to innovate, enhance and deliver the best-in-class technology our partners have come to expect from us. This investment will further fuel our momentum, setting up the company for increased speed, agility and innovation in 2024.”

The completion of the transaction concludes a productive year for Travelport. The company has undertaken several successful strategic investments and initiatives to enhance the technology, products and services it provides to customers. Moving forward, Travelport will continue to invest in its customer offerings including accelerating new developments in Travelport+, support for a range of carrier NDC offerings, and the Content Curation Layer, the company’s machine learning-powered search engine that normalizes and personalizes all sources of travel content.

Travelport’s owners now comprise Travelport’s existing equity and credit investors, including Elliott Investment Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Canyon Partners, Siris Capital and other institutional investors.

For more information, visit www.travelport.com.

Related Stories

TTC Tour Brands Introduces New Masterclass for Travel Advisors

Wayfairer Travel Hires Permanent Responsible Travel Executive

Questex Travel Group Announces 2024 Virtual Event Lineup

Cruise Planners Unveils AI Technology Tool