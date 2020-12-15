Signature Travel Network Adds New Members, Preferred Partners

Signature Travel Network announced the addition of 18 new agencies and a host of new preferred partners to its growing network. All have joined the network since January 2020. In addition, current Signature member agencies have acquired seven new agencies in 2020 from outside of the Signature network.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new members,” said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO of Signature. “All 18 share our unique Signature philosophy as well as their own exceptional experiences that will help to drive our organization forward.”

New members in 2020 include:

Cadillac Travel – Southfield, MI

– Continental Capers Travel Center – Gainesville, FL

Edgewood Travel – Savannah, GA

Elevations Travel – Atlanta, GA

Go Travel – Longwood, FL

Jeffrey’s World of Travel – Great Neck, NY

MEI-Travel – Issaquah, WA

Prestige Travel and Cruises – Las Vegas, NV

Stellar Travel – Bellevue, WA

The Art of Vacationing – Scottsdale, AZ

Travel and Cruise Desk – Lake Oswego, OR

Travel of America – Covina, CA

Travel Planners International – Maitland, FL

Unique Romance and Adventure Travel – Anacortes, WA

Viejas el Corte Ingles, an International Affiliate – Mexico City

Viking Travel Service – Westmont, IL

Vista Travel Associates – North Palm Beach, FL

World-Wide Travel Associates – Washington, DC

As for the new preferred partners, the strategic expansion of Signature’s curated portfolio enables members to meet evolving consumer demand, according to the network.

“Reflecting the dramatically changing consumer demand in 2020, we know that these new partners, added to our already strong portfolio of long-standing partners, will enable our members to launch a rapid recovery with the variety of options that their clients are looking for right now,” said Phil Cappelli, senior vice president of Preferred Partnerships. “From more hotels in the United States, to COVID testing to private jets, RVs and more villas options, these all reflect what today’s traveler is booking now.”

In all, 115 new hotels have been added to the 2021 Hotels & Resorts Collection, bringing the total number of hotels to over 1,050. As more travelers are looking for resort and drive destinations Signature has added new hotels across the U.S., as well as in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. New and trending global destinations where Signature has also added hotels include Yucatan, Mexico; Strasbourg, France; Hokkaido, Japan; and Virunga, Rwanda. Of the new hotels, 50 percent are in the U.S., Mexico and Central America; 30 percent are in Europe; and the remainder are in Africa, Asia, Middle East, South America and the South Pacific.

New tourism board and airline partners for 2020 include Slovenia Tourist Board and Cathay Pacific, as well as Chapman Freeborn Airchartering to meet the growing demand for private jet charters. New land and destination specialist partners include Goss RV, HVN Travel Group to expand the network of villa rentals, Memorable Belize and The Dutchman, providing tailor-made service for the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Signature has also added a COVID-19 test partner, ImmunitiRX, to facilitate testing needs of travelers.

Visit www.signaturetravelnetwork.com.

