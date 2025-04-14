St. Kitts Extends Travel Advisor Rewards Program

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has announced the continuation of its St. Kitts Yourway (SKY) Travel Agent Program, running from May 1 to December 15, 2025. The program rewards travel advisors with exclusive benefits, including a range of discounts and special rates on St. Kitts accommodations and experiences.

Travel advisors who participate in the SKY program have the chance to earn quarterly rewards, with the advisor who secures the highest number of bookings each quarter receiving a $1,000 reward. The program allows travel advisors to experience the wonders of St. Kitts firsthand, enabling them to better share the island’s offerings with their clients.

During the “Kittitian Explorer” months, travel advisors can book directly with each hotel to secure special rates at a range of properties, including:

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort – $275 per night plus tax (includes breakfast for single or double occupancy)

– $275 per night plus tax (includes breakfast for single or double occupancy) KOI Resort St. Kitts – 15 percent off base rate

– 15 percent off base rate Park Hyatt St. Kitts – Rates starting at $300 plus tax

– Rates starting at $300 plus tax St. Kitts Marriott Resort – $169 per night plus tax for Garden view room

– $169 per night plus tax for Garden view room Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort – Rates starting at $160 plus tax

– Rates starting at $160 plus tax Royal St. Kitts Hotel – Rates starting at $129 per night plus tax

– Rates starting at $129 per night plus tax Sugar Bay Club – Rates starting at $106.25 plus tax

– Rates starting at $106.25 plus tax Timothy Beach Resort – Rates starting at $95 per night plus tax

Note: All rates are subject to change and blackout dates may apply.

Additional benefits include:

Site Inspections and Island Tours – Available upon request through the form on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s website, subject to availability.

Value card – Upon arrival, advisors will receive a value card offering discounts on gift shops, restaurants and more, enhancing their stay and overall experience on the island.

The SKY program invites travel advisors to independently explore the island with exclusive discounts on hotels, restaurants and attractions, enhancing their firsthand knowledge and service for clients. To take advantage of these benefits, travel advisors in North America must complete the destination specialist program at www.visitstkitts.com/travel-professionals/us-canada-agents and log their bookings at www.visitstkitts.com/travel-professionals/log-your-bookings at the time of booking.

Related Stories

New Deals on Dominica Tours, Accommodations, Restaurants & More

Anguilla Culinary Experience Unveils 2025 Talent Lineup, Events

CHTA Urges U.S. to Reconsider Caribbean Port Fees and Tariffs

Jamaica Tourist Board Grows U.S. Team