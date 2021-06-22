Stats: 52% of Americans to Travel for Fourth of July

Just over half of Americans (52 percent) plan to travel this Fourth of July, according to a recent survey by The Vacationer. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they would travel primarily by car, 11 percent said via plane and 4 percent said by public transportation.

Good to know: The 11 percent that plans to fly equates to nearly 29 million American adults; this figure is substantially larger than the 9.5 million passengers TSA screened for Thanksgiving. This, The Vacationer says, is further validation that the U.S. “is on the verge of putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the past.”

The report adds that the amount of people that will travel for Fourth of July this year is nearly double the amount that traveled for Memorial Day. In fact, more people will travel for Fourth of July this year than Memorial Day and Easter combined. Additionally, the expected number of people traveling this year will be three-and-a-half times more than for Fourth of July last year.

When it came to travel spend, two-thirds (68 percent) said they would spend $500 or less. Fifteen percent would spend $501 to $1,000, 8 percent between $1,001 and $1,500, 5 percent up to $2,000, and 4 percent said they would spend $2,000 or more. Interestingly, younger generations are more likely to spend over $1,000, according to the survey. For example, 20 percent of American adults aged 18 to 29 will spend more than $1,000, and 21 percent of American adults aged 30 to 44 will spend more than $1,000; however, only 14 percent of American adults aged 45 to 60 will spend over this amount, and only 14 percent of Americans over 60 will.

As for COVID-19 fears, only 15 percent listed it as “a big concern.” Just under half (49 percent) said it was “slightly a concern,” while 35 percent said it was “no concern at all.” Older demographics, according to the report, were less concerned with COVID. In fact, the percentage of people saying, it was “no concern at all” increased with each age group.

The Fourth of July Travel Survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer. In total, 531 Americans over the age of 18 were polled June 1 and 2.

Source: The Vacationer

