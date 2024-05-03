Study: Top Trending Summer Destinations for 2024

Natural World Safaris has conducted a study to determine the hottest destinations for Americans in the summer of 2024.

To do this, experts at Natural World Safaris analyzed Google search volumes using the tool Ahrefs to find out which destinations are on the top of everyone’s list this year. They not only looked at the destinations that have increased in interest the most over the past year but also the ones that have decreased.

Explore the table below to find the top trending destinations of 2024:

Naples topped the list as the most in-demand vacation destination for Americans in 2024. Over the past year, searches for the Italian city have risen by 100 percent showing that those from the U.S. are keen to taste Naples’ unique pasta creations as the weather gets warmer.

Ibiza comes in second place with a 97 percent increase in interest when compared with the previous year. Ibiza is a popular party destination offering pristine beaches that touch the Mediterranean Sea and is home to some of the biggest and best nightclubs that Europe has to offer.

Edinburgh is a close third with a 77 percent increase in American interest from 2023 to 2024. The Scottish town is steeped in history and makes the perfect cultural getaway for anyone who wants to try new food, sip Scottish whisky and roam the cobbled old streets.

The study also looked at the destinations that have decreased in popularity:

Paris ranked as the destination that has dipped the most in popularity from 2023 to 2024. While in April of last year, the city had a search volume of 22,478, this year it only just scraped by 10,000 searches with a 53 percent dive. The French city has beautiful architecture, amazing restaurants and food to envy; this year, it will be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Puerto Vallarta in Mexico decreased in popularity by 38 percent for Americans looking for a summer vacation. The seaside resort town may have been a popular destination for U.S. residents in the past couple of years, but it has officially lost its crown.

Finally, this year Cuba saw a 34 percent dip in searches for vacations to the island. Recently, the country has had a sharp increase in the cost of living for things like fuel, the cost of which will eventually pass onto tourists possibly indicating why there has been less interest this year.

Related Stories

Travel Agencies Struggling to Find, Hire Qualified Advisors

MMGY Study Focuses on Families Traveling With Neurodiverse Kids

Summer 2024 Travel Trends: Gen Z Are Top Spenders

Airlines Must Automatically Refund Passengers for Flight Changes