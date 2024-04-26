MMGY Study Casts Light on Complexity of Travel for Families with Neurodiverse Children

MMGY Travel Intelligence has released a new report entitled "Portrait of Family Travel: Autism, ADHD and Neurodiversity." Examining the unique travel preferences, behaviors and barriers of this audience segment, the study highlights the significance of accommodations such as low-sensory/quiet areas, clear and transparent information up front,and—perhaps most importantly—a call for greater kindness and patience.

Other key insights from the survey include:

Trip Planning: Seventy-seven percent of respondents planning to travel with their children in the next 12 months will likely visit a destination they have never visited before. To help get them there, nearly half (46 percent) of families traveling with neurodiverse children prefer to make plans and purchase decisions with the aid of an online travel agency.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents planning to travel with their children in the next 12 months will likely visit a destination they have never visited before. To help get them there, nearly half (46 percent) of families traveling with neurodiverse children prefer to make plans and purchase decisions with the aid of an online travel agency. Getting Around: Families traveling with neurodiverse children primarily rely on their vehicle due to the flexibility it provides (64 percent), the ability to pack everything they may need (61 percent) and the lower overall cost of travel (59 percent) compared to flying.

Families traveling with neurodiverse children primarily rely on their vehicle due to the flexibility it provides (64 percent), the ability to pack everything they may need (61 percent) and the lower overall cost of travel (59 percent) compared to flying. Hotel Selection: Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of families traveling with neurodiverse children plan to stay in a traditional chain-affiliated hotel within the next 12 months. In addition, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of respondents find online photos of specific rooms very/extremely important when choosing their lodging.

Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of families traveling with neurodiverse children plan to stay in a traditional chain-affiliated hotel within the next 12 months. In addition, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of respondents find online photos of specific rooms very/extremely important when choosing their lodging. Itinerary Activities: Nine in 10 families traveling with neurodiverse children are motivated by family fun, relaxation, and the ability to get away and unwind. These travelers are especially interested in outdoor and family-friendly activities such as beach experiences, theme parks, zoos and aquariums.

Nine in 10 families traveling with neurodiverse children are motivated by family fun, relaxation, and the ability to get away and unwind. These travelers are especially interested in outdoor and family-friendly activities such as beach experiences, theme parks, zoos and aquariums. Barriers to Travel: Families traveling with neurodiverse children are most impacted by costs, safety and service when choosing a destination. In addition, three-quarters of respondents say their travel decision-making is affected by crowds within a destination, which can be overwhelming for their children, while two-thirds indicate the attitude of other travelers and residents is a factor when choosing a place to visit.

Families traveling with neurodiverse children are most impacted by costs, safety and service when choosing a destination. In addition, three-quarters of respondents say their travel decision-making is affected by crowds within a destination, which can be overwhelming for their children, while two-thirds indicate the attitude of other travelers and residents is a factor when choosing a place to visit. Learning and Growing: The survey found that special accommodations at attractions, staff training and increased availability of destination information are the leading areas destinations can focus on to attract families traveling with neurodiverse children. When asked unaided what the CEO of an airline or a hotel should understand about families traveling with neurodiverse children, great emphasis was placed on patience and empathy.

Source: MMGY Travel Intelligence

