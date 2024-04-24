Travel Edge Network Announces Winner of "Big Ticket" Contest

Travel Edge Network has announced the winner of its recent "Big Ticket" campaign to identify, inspire and train new travel advisors. Jonathan Lim of Alpharetta, GA, was selected following a social media campaign designed to showcase the benefits and opportunities for careers as a travel advisor.

The "Big Ticket" contest, hosted across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, TikTok and YouTube, attracted a diverse audience interested in travel with the opportunity to kickstart their careers as travel professionals. To enter the contest, participants were required to upload a 60-second video sharing a memorable travel experience and outlining their reasons for aspiring to become a Travel Edge Network advisor. From nearly 300 videos that were submitted, Travel Edge narrowed the list down to three finalists who were then invited to participate in a 30-minute interview.

The response to the campaign underscores the growing interest in pursuing careers as travel advisors at a time when demand for travel remains high. As the winner of the "Big Ticket," Lim will have the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in travel planning through extensive mentoring and training. He will also serve as a brand ambassador, producing compelling content to showcase the perks and rewards of being part of Travel Edge Network.

The contest not only served as a platform to identify and support aspiring travel professionals but also to inspire and educate the next generation. Responding to the demand for more travel advisors, Travel Edge Network recently introduced two programs for travel professionals based on their experience and interest level. Venture is designed for entry-level advisors seeking to join an elite community of travel professionals, and Venture+ caters to more established individuals who are looking to take their career to the next level with enhanced training and mentoring opportunities.

To learn more about how to become a travel advisor, visit www.traveledgenetwork.com.

