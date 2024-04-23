Global Travel Collection Announces 2024 Elevate Connections

Global Travel Collection’s annual conference is returning in 2024. Now structured as a series of one-day events called Elevate Connections, it will take place in three key destinations: New York City, Los Angeles and London.

Elevate Connections will take place biennially, with the larger flagship Elevate conference set for spring of 2025. Elevate events are specifically designed to support the Global Travel Collection advisors and the travel partner community, with a focus on industry connections and business development. Global Travel Collection is Internova Travel Group’s high-service premium and luxury travel division, representing travel advisors and agencies worldwide, servicing luxury leisure, entertainment, production and corporate clients. The company is composed of iconic brands including ALTOUR, Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, Colletts Travel and In the Know Experiences.

Two hundred travel advisors across the company’s affiliated brands and 120 preferred partners are expected to attend Elevate Connections on August 8 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and September 19 at Pier Sixty in New York City. Sixty advisors and partners are expected on June 19 at the Hotel Café Royal in London.

Participants in each location will hear from industry leaders and gain insights on the latest trends in luxury travel during a general session; network during lunch, breaks and a reception; build new relationships and reconnect with partners in the GTC Connections Trade Show; attend advisor-specific breakout sessions for the leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors; explore resources at the GTC Experience Room; and pose questions to leadership in an “Ask Us Anything” session. Advisors will be invited to engage in experiential circles embracing themes such as adventure, culinary and wellness travel. They’ll forge partnerships with industry suppliers that will enable them to enrich their business portfolio and provide clients with travel experiences.

Related Stories

Classic Vacations Updates Booking Engine for Travel Advisors

AI Set to Shape the Future of Travel & Tourism, Says WTTC

Fora, Tablet Hotels Partner on Integration for Travel Advisors

Carnival Adds New Features to Online Booking Tool for Advisors