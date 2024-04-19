Fora and Tablet Hotels Partner on Integration for Travel Advisors

Fora, a platform modernizing travel advising and empowering global travel entrepreneurship, has entered into a partnership with boutique hotel curators and booking platform Tablet Hotels that will integrate over 1,000 Tablet Plus hotels directly into the Fora Portal.

While Tablet Plus hotels were always visible on the Fora Portal, this extended integration gives Fora advisors live access to Tablet Plus private member rates, perks and real-time availability for their clients—all within the Fora Portal. This will be the first integration beyond the GDS for Fora, and the first external API integration with an agency or platform for Tablet Hotels.

Tablet Hotels are popular with Fora advisors—Tablet saw a 440 percent YOY growth in bookings from Fora between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024. With this newest integration with Tablet, Fora advisors will have immediate visibility into the offerings of Tablet Plus, including thousands of exclusive member discounts and value-added amenities like room upgrades, hotel credits, free breakfast and more at a collection of hotels filled with small and independent properties. Later this year, advisors will be able to book Tablet Plus hotels without ever leaving the Fora Portal, further increasing the speed and convenience of booking hotels on Fora.

This is the latest effort in Fora’s mission to make travel advising accessible by creating the technology and resources that eliminate pain points and barriers to entry. In the past year, Fora has launched two key advisor tools. One of them is Fora Portal, which made it faster and easier for advisors to book over 30,000 hotels and access 5,000-plus preferred partner hotels, a solution for faster commission payouts. The other is the Vault, a secure payment card collection and storage solution.

Tablet Plus provides consumers with VIP upgrades and amenities at over 1,000 hotels, as well as private member pricing and dedicated assistance from Tablet’s concierge-grade team of travel specialists. For advisors, Tablet Pro grants access to all the benefits of Tablet Plus for their clients, along with the ability to earn a commission on each booking.

To learn more, visit www.foratravel.com.

