Ensemble Announces Record-Breaking Profit Sharing for 2023

Ensemble has announced its second consecutive year of profit sharing with 90 percent of its members increasing their payouts from the previous year. This marks an increase from last year when 73 percent of the consortium’s top-performing members earned a higher percentage than they did pre-pandemic in 2019.

Along with the continued strong demand for travel, Ensemble says that central to this success is the utilization of its booking platform, ADX. By leveraging ADX, Ensemble members have seen higher margins and increased revenue streams.

Responding to the record-breaking payouts, members expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the transformation of the consortium. “Ensemble has committed itself to helping travel agencies become more profitable,” said Ross Spalding, president of Crown Cruise Vacations. “Not only are they achieving this through profit sharing, but also through marketing, technology and consumer facing programs that agencies are able to participate in. The combination of all of these is creating a significant value proposition for the agency as well as our advisors and clients.”

As Ensemble approaches the second anniversary of its acquisition by Navigatr Group, it has carved out a niche as a modern boutique consortium with its focus on enhanced profitability and a deliberate strategy to elevate its members’ agency and brand. To that point. over the past two years, Ensemble has undergone a comprehensive transformation, introducing programs from extensive training and development to strategic partnerships, revitalized programs across all verticals, and a cutting-edge tech stack anchored by the ADX platform.

Ensemble’s revitalized marketing program also includes a series of annual events including Uncharted, a virtual event that will be followed by a month-long virtual expo in May, the inaugural Skyline regional events in multiple Canadian cities, the upcoming Summit for owners and managers at the Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, and Horizons, which unites the entire consortium.

For more details, visit www.joinensemble.com.

