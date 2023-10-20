U.S. State Department Issues Caution for Worldwide Travel

The U.S. Department of State on Friday updated to travel advisories—one to the Middle East specifically, the other worldwide.

Regarding travel to the Middle East—mostly a result of the Israel-Hamas War, which is in its second week of escalated attacks—the State Department said, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

U.S. citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

If you are in Israel or the West Bank and wish to leave, commercial availability remains limited out of Ben Gurion Airport outside of Tel Aviv. The U.S. government, according to the State Department, is facilitating charter flight transportation, which will “continue on a rolling basis from Ben Gurion International Airport through at least Sunday, October 22.”

If you are in Gaza, the State Department says to complete the crisis intake form as “making identifying departure options for U.S. citizens [is] complex.”

It also issued a “Worldwide Caution” for Americans, noting, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

Similarly, the State Department recommends enrolling in STEP and remaining alert in locations frequented by tourists.

