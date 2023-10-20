Two Hurricanes to Hit Caribbean, Mexico This Weekend

Two hurricanes—one each in the Atlantic and Pacific—are going to bring heavy rains, potential flash flooding, mudslides and more to the northern Caribbean and Baja California peninsula of Mexico this weekend.

Hurricane Tammy, currently a Category 1 storm, is on track to pass near the northeast Caribbean islands later Friday and Saturday. Right now, it is more than 100 miles east of Martinique in the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest. A hurricane warning is in effect for islands including Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis, while a tropical storm warning is in place for Dominica and Anguilla.

The storm, according to Accuweather, could strengthen into a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds reaching upwards of 110 mph through the weekend. That said, the report adds the storm could even briefly reach Category 3 status, making it the fourth major hurricane in the Atlantic this season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico could also be affected as early as Sunday.

In the Pacific, according to the NHC, Hurricane Norma is expected to bring hurricane conditions to the far southern portion of Baja California, including Los Cabos. It’s expected to reach the west coast of Mexico as a tropical storm by Sunday.

Norma currently has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is located about 245 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. Norma is expected to starting hitting Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo by Saturday.

Delta, American Airlines and JetBlue have all issued waivers for destinations impacted by both storms. Southwest has issued an advisory for flights affected by Hurricane Norma. United has no travel-related alerts or waivers right now.

Related Stories

Hacienda Xcanatun Celebrates the Opening of Angsana Spa

Island Routes Adds New Tours Ahead of Upcoming Winter Season

Hyatt Announces Opening of Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club

Blue Diamond Resorts Relaunches Travel Advisor Rewards Platform