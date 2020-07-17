Virtuoso Opens Registration, Shares Details On Travel Week

by
Matt Turner
Matthew D. Upchurch
(Virtuoso) Matthew D. Upchurch, Virtuoso CEO, at a previous Travel Week in Las Vegas

When luxury travel network Virtuoso opened registration for its Virtuoso Travel Week, taking place August 10-13, it received over 1,000 registrants in the first 24 hours. Virtuoso Week has been ongoing for more than 30 years, with more than 6,500 attendees last year. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 marks the first time the event has moved from Las Vegas to a virtual format online.

Here’s what advisors and supplier partners can expect:

Participants will be able to hold private, 10-minute appointments that flow in succession in virtual breakout rooms. Preferred partners who attend can have upwards of 106 individual appointments with a level of choice not previously available through the in-person event. Meeting requests and scheduling are left to partners, who can select which Virtuoso advisors they want to see over the course of the four days.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

Virtuoso has also organized a comprehensive line-up of educational sessions hosted by outside speakers aimed at helping navigate and manage for a new future. In addition to 50 destination-focused trainings, there are 20 professional development classes that fall into four categories:

  • Connect with Yourself
  • Connect with Your Team
  • Connect with Your Clients/Guests
  • Connect with Your Business

Attendees can set their own schedule.

Virtuoso’s sustainability summit, “Under One Sky,” also returns for a second year, with new sponsorships from andBeyond and the Monaco Government Tourist Office. This meeting, hosted by Virtuoso vice chair and sustainability strategist Jessica Hall Upchurch, brings together some of the most notable voices in sustainable tourism for a discussion surrounding what Virtuoso considers the three pillars of sustainability: Celebrating cultures, supporting local economies and protecting the planet. As Virtuoso looks to help make sustainability a greater factor in consumer choice, it will highlight how this pandemic has led to a tipping point, where the traveler’s heightened level of awareness makes sustainability not just good practice but good business. 

Virtuoso says that its media events will also be part of the schedule. Virtuoso will share trends and insights that are emerging now and that will carry travel into the future.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 to Be Held Virtually

CoNexion 2021, Details on 2020 CoNexion at Home Announced

WTTC: Travelers Confused by Inconsistent COVID-19 Travel Rules

Travelport Launches Free COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin

Read more on:
Travel Industry Events Running Your Travel Business Running a Travel Agency Travel Agency Networks Virtuoso Virtuoso Travel Week Coronavirus Jessica Hall Upchurch &Beyond Monaco Government Tourist Office

Suggested Articles:

People

Costa Rica’s New Minister of Tourism Gustavo Segura Takes Office

Gustavo Segura Sancho takes over with three main objectives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and create long-term success. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
European Union flags waving in front of the EU Parliament building in Brussels
Europe

European Union Updates List of Countries That Can Visit

The European Union has updated its list of countries that it recommends may be allowed to visit the bloc. The United States continues to be omitted.

by Matt Turner
San Miguel de Allende - Alexcrab/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images
Mexico

City of San Miguel de Allende Has Reopened

Travelers can enter city as of July 15, while businesses must have local, state health certifications to operate. Read more here.

by Matt Turner