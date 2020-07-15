Travelport Launches Free COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin

by
Matt Turner
(Travelport)

Travelport, a technology company serving the global travel industry, launched the COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin. The plugin provides travel agencies with the latest information on government restrictions, lockdowns and safety measures across the globe—all within the advisor workflow. It is available free of charge to all Travelport customers globally, using Travelport Smartpoint 8.2 or above and can be downloaded directly from Travelport Marketplace.

The new tool provides detailed information on a range of topics, including lockdown rules, entry requirements and quarantine measures for travelers. Country-level information can be displayed at the click of a button, allowing agents to advise their customers easily and instantly.  

A video demonstration of how the plugin works, can be found here:

The information in the Travelport COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin is provided by global travel safety intelligence provider, Safeture, and is updated daily.

The plugin is the latest Travelport initiative to arm travel advisors with the safety information they need and to support a safe, healthy and responsible return to travel. In recent months, Travelport has: 

  • Created what's touted as the travel technology industry’s first COVID-19 Resource Hub; compiling information such travel supplier policy trackers, relevant news and guides; to-date, the company has registered more than 80,000 visits to the hub
  • Contributed to the formation of various World Travel & Tourism Council protocols aimed at supporting a strong industry recovery
  • Helped airlines to use the Travelport Rich Content and Branding merchandising solution to communicate safety information to travel advisors
  • Worked with hotel groups to utilize descriptive space on the GDS screens to communicate safety information

Visit www.travelport.com.

