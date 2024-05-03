VisitScotland Partners With TTC to Promote Responsible Travel

VisitScotland has teamed up with The Travel Corporation (TTC) and the Travel Foundation to reduce carbon emissions in the tourism supply chain. This partnership aims to support climate action within Scotland’s tourism industry and represents an opportunity to influence and drive change with businesses, visitors and destinations.

VisitScotland and TTC will work together to share learnings and insights and support each other in accelerating change and being part of the climate change solution. Together they will help businesses seeking to take steps to reduce their carbon emissions and offer sustainable options.

This project will encourage tourism businesses in Scotland to see the business case for responsible, low-carbon development, allowing consumers to choose responsible products and tours. The long-term goal of the project is to accelerate the decarbonization of the tourism supply chain in Scotland. The immediate focus will be on developing and delivering responsible tourism experiences and itineraries that facilitate positive social or environmental impact on communities and those who experience them.

The partnership will look at every touchpoint in the supply chain that a visitor experiences. For consumers looking for positive impact experiences in Scotland, the project aims to make selecting a travel provider that prioritizes sustainability easier, giving them the opportunity to discover local stories, enjoy authentic experiences and see how their visit contributes to local communities.

Good to know: VisitScotland already provides dedicated support and resources to help businesses reduce their carbon emissions, including a “Climate Action Planning” guide. Supporting Scotland’s transition to a low carbon economy is a key part of VisitScotland’s work to support the tourism strategy, “Scotland Outlook 2030 Responsible Tourism for a Sustainable Future.” This new partnership is a significant part of planned activity for the year.

For more information, visit www.visitscotland.com.

