Brendan Vacations Adds New Experiences in Ireland and Scotland

Brendan Vacations has launched its 2024 Ireland and Scotland offerings, including a range of new experiences and properties. A notable addition to the Brendan Vacations collection is the private chauffeur vacation “Legendary Castle Stays,” which brings together Ireland’s Ashford Castle and Dromoland Castle in a single luxury experience. The castles offer on-site activities such as falconry, archery and a spa, alongside exclusive treats for travelers on the nine-day tour.

Based on interest for more remote destinations, trips now venture to Scotland’s south as well as areas north of Inverness. Brendan Vacations has additionally partnered with properties such as the beachside Marine North Berwick on the South coast and Link Dornoch, near the North coast, which offers the Royal Dornoch Golf Club. Additionally, a rail route from London to Edinburgh is now available for more convenient travel.

The new 15-day “Ireland & Scotland’s Gems” trip visits both Celtic countries from Dublin to Glasgow. Highlights include a Scottish whisky cocktail lesson, an exploration of the Isle of Skye and a discovery of the history of Edinburgh on the “Secrets of the Royal Mile” walking tour with a local specialist.

On the Locally Hosted Rail tour, “Scotland’s Cities & Natural Landscapes,” guests can now choose from three optional two-night stay extensions, including Rusacks St. Andrews with a city walking tour, the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel with a Loch Lomond cruise or a stay at the Marine North Berwick with a seabird cruise around the island of Craigleith and the Bass Rock.

In Ireland, new partners, including Boyne Boat Experiences and Waterford Camino Experiences, will offer guests new experiences on their independent travel itineraries. Boyne Boat Experiences in County Meath offers guests an immersive adventure on the ancient river highway while Waterford Camino Experiences include three new exclusive journeys with an emphasis on mindfulness, led by locals Phil and Elaine Brennan. Here are the options:

“ Ancient Boyne River and Artisan Food Experience ” – Explore the Bend of the Boyne in a traditional Irish currach boat with a local guide, learning about Irish history, mythology, and Brú na Bóinne while enjoying local produce from the Boyne Valley .

” – Explore the in a traditional Irish currach boat with a local guide, learning about Irish history, mythology, and while enjoying local produce from the . “ Historic Boyne Canal Experience ” – Discover the Boyne Canal with the boatmaker for the boats used in “ Game of Thrones ” and learn the secrets of the show while exploring Fairyland , Meath and Battle of the Boyne landmarks.

” – Discover the Boyne Canal with the boatmaker for the boats used in “ ” and learn the secrets of the show while exploring , Meath and landmarks. “ Greenway to the Falls ” – This outdoor adventure starts on the Waterford Greenway with a stroll to Mahon Falls , followed by lunch at an Irish pub and a scenic cycle through Durrow tunnel.

” – This outdoor adventure starts on the Waterford Greenway with a stroll to , followed by lunch at an Irish pub and a scenic cycle through tunnel. “ To the Waters and the Wild ” – Enjoy the Dunmore East cliff walk, then board the Keltoi Warrior fishing boat for fishing and storytelling by a local fisherman, along with a picnic lunch with local goods.

” – Enjoy the cliff walk, then board the fishing boat for fishing and storytelling by a local fisherman, along with a picnic lunch with local goods. “Our Celtic Story in Song” – Join a private tour of Waterford Treasures with a local historian followed by a private concert by The Celtic Sings in the 13th-century Choristers Hall.

In Scotland, new “Make Travel Matter” experiences include a chocolate-tasting experience along River Tay and a half-day cruise to the Rona Harbour, where travelers can soak in views of the Storr and Cuillins, encounter wildlife and enjoy a seafood lunch.

New properties have been added to Catherine’s Collection, available for stays on private chauffeur, luxury self-drive, or self-drive itineraries, including Castlemartyr Resort in County Cork; Ardtorna, a B&B between Glencoe and Oban in Scotland; Greystones, a B&B in Oban; Virgin Hotel Edinburgh and Virgin Hotel Glasgow; Kinloch Lodge in Sleath, Skye; and Glenmorangie Distillery & House in the heart of the Highlands.

All travel styles including Private Chauffeur, Lux Self-Drive, Self-Drive, Locally Hosted Rail and Guided Vacations are now available to book for 2024. For more information, visit www.brendanvacations.com.

