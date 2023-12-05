GeoCultura Unveils New Tours for 2024

GeoCultura has unveiled its lineup of guided small-group tours for 2024. Offering a blend of discovery and immersion, these tours promise an enriching exploration of fascinating landscapes, guided by experts in local geology, history and culture while staying in deluxe accommodations and centuries-old inns, and experiencing culinary handpicked restaurants.

Here are a few highlights:

“ Treasures of Southern England: London, Bath, and the Jurassic Coast ” – Embark on a journey through Southern England with this tour. Uncover the layers of history in Bath, wander the world’s largest prehistoric stone circle at Avebury Ring , and explore the fossil-rich Jurassic Coast. Peek behind the scenes of historic abbeys and cathedrals. Dates: May 6–11 and September 15–20.

” – Embark on a journey through Southern England with this tour. Uncover the layers of history in Bath, wander the world’s largest prehistoric stone circle at , and explore the fossil-rich Jurassic Coast. Peek behind the scenes of historic abbeys and cathedrals. Dates: May 6–11 and September 15–20. “ Journey to the Misty Isle: Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye ” – Immerse yourself in the legends, landscapes and history of Scotland on this tour. Travel from Edinburgh to Inverness , then over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Explore lochs and whisky distilleries, while living the stories and traditions of Scotland in the company of local guides. Dates: April 29–May 5 and August 8–14.

” – Immerse yourself in the legends, landscapes and history of on this tour. Travel from to , then over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Explore lochs and whisky distilleries, while living the stories and traditions of Scotland in the company of local guides. Dates: April 29–May 5 and August 8–14. “ Scotland and the Isle of Skye: Landscapes and Photography Tour ” – For photography enthusiasts, GeoCultura presents a unique opportunity to capture the mountains, lochs and coastlines of the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands. Join professional photographer Alex Hare on a small-group tour, where you’ll gain technical and creative tips, tailored to all skill levels, and learn to the “read” the landscapes. Dates: September 17–23.

” – For photography enthusiasts, GeoCultura presents a unique opportunity to capture the mountains, lochs and coastlines of the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands. Join professional photographer on a small-group tour, where you’ll gain technical and creative tips, tailored to all skill levels, and learn to the “read” the landscapes. Dates: September 17–23. “Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Tour” – Embark on a seven-day journey, tracing the route from Galway Bay to the Cliffs of Moher. Explore The Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, guided by experts who unravel the deep-time origins of West Ireland. Traverse the geopark’s highest peaks, and sail to an Iron Age fort on the Aran Islands. The Wild Honey Inn in the Burren Geopark offers a Michelin-starred experience with a focus on tradition and seasonal ingredients. Over four days, discover the geopark’s geological and cultural evolution, visiting landmarks such as Dun Aonghasa, Poulnabrone Dolmen and the Cliffs of Moher. Dates: September 1–7.

For more information, visit www.geoculturaworld.com.

