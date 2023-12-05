GeoCultura Unveils New Tours for 2024

GeoCultura has unveiled its lineup of guided small-group tours for 2024. Offering a blend of discovery and immersion, these tours promise an enriching exploration of fascinating landscapes, guided by experts in local geology, history and culture while staying in deluxe accommodations and centuries-old inns, and experiencing culinary handpicked restaurants.
Here are a few highlights:
- “Treasures of Southern England: London, Bath, and the Jurassic Coast” – Embark on a journey through Southern England with this tour. Uncover the layers of history in Bath, wander the world’s largest prehistoric stone circle at Avebury Ring, and explore the fossil-rich Jurassic Coast. Peek behind the scenes of historic abbeys and cathedrals. Dates: May 6–11 and September 15–20.
- “Journey to the Misty Isle: Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye” – Immerse yourself in the legends, landscapes and history of Scotland on this tour. Travel from Edinburgh to Inverness, then over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Explore lochs and whisky distilleries, while living the stories and traditions of Scotland in the company of local guides. Dates: April 29–May 5 and August 8–14.
- “Scotland and the Isle of Skye: Landscapes and Photography Tour” – For photography enthusiasts, GeoCultura presents a unique opportunity to capture the mountains, lochs and coastlines of the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands. Join professional photographer Alex Hare on a small-group tour, where you’ll gain technical and creative tips, tailored to all skill levels, and learn to the “read” the landscapes. Dates: September 17–23.
- “Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Tour” – Embark on a seven-day journey, tracing the route from Galway Bay to the Cliffs of Moher. Explore The Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, guided by experts who unravel the deep-time origins of West Ireland. Traverse the geopark’s highest peaks, and sail to an Iron Age fort on the Aran Islands. The Wild Honey Inn in the Burren Geopark offers a Michelin-starred experience with a focus on tradition and seasonal ingredients. Over four days, discover the geopark’s geological and cultural evolution, visiting landmarks such as Dun Aonghasa, Poulnabrone Dolmen and the Cliffs of Moher. Dates: September 1–7.
For more information, visit www.geoculturaworld.com.
