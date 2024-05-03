WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics Reaches 3,400 Verified Properties

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that its Hotel Sustainability Basics (Basics) has achieved a significant milestone, with 3,400 properties now verified across almost 80 countries. This independent global sustainability verification program is overseen by internationally recognized verifiers, Green Key and SGS. It empowers hotels of all sizes to follow a 12-step program aimed at reducing carbon emissions, promoting nature conservation and ensuring local communities benefit from a hotel's operations.

Hotel groups from major travel destinations such as Germany, China, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Spain, India, Madagascar and Türkiye, among many others, have joined the initiative. 'Basics’ has now been adopted by hotels across all continents, signifying the eagerness of major hospitality players across the globe to move forward in their sustainability journey.

In addition, 'Basics' has achieved full alignment with Green Key, an international eco-label for tourism facilities, meaning all Green Key-certified hotels are now in full compliance with Basics and can obtain Basics verification with no extra effort.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO, said, “WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics is a powerful testament to our collective effort in promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry. Reaching 3,400 verified properties is not just a milestone; it's a clear indication that the industry is ready to embrace sustainability on a global scale. This initiative is about uniting hotels, industry partners, and sustainability standards to create a future that is resilient, responsible, and respectful of our planet.”

Major hotel brands that have now adopted ‘Basics’ include Jin Jiang, one of the world’s biggest hotel groups with more than 10,000 hotels, European hotel giant Louvre Hotels Group, Choice Hotels and Radisson Hotel Group. Hotel Sustainability Basics has also gained endorsements from destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Mauritius, Colombia, the U.A.E., Azerbaijan, Mexico and Ecuador.

