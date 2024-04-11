U.S.'s First Carbon-Positive Hotel Now Accepting Bookings

Populus, touted as the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, is now accepting reservations ahead of its opening in Denver, CO, in September. Managed by Aparium Hotel Group, and developed by Urban Villages, Populus will have 265 guestrooms, a ground-floor signature restaurant, lounge, coffee bar, flexible event spaces, and a rooftop restaurant and bar offering views of the mountains and city skyline.

Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations including the minimalistic Grove or Aspen rooms or the spacious Pando Suite, which includes a dining area, kitchenette, one and a half baths and a soaking tub. The furnishings are made from sustainable or recyclable materials. The lobby comprises a reception area, lounge and coffee bar, and a restaurant. Populus’ rooftop includes a signature restaurant, outdoor terrace and garden designed by Superbloom. The top floor also houses a private dining room and a series of hospitality-style suites, which will be available for private social or corporate events.

On the second floor is a cluster of enclosed and interconnected meeting spaces that can accommodate everything from business meetings and co-working areas to private celebrations and pop-up events. Along Populus’ East side is a row of flexible rooms entitled Perch, Enclave, Grove and Overlook. Several of the rooms can be conjoined, allowing them to easily transition from intimate, closed-door meetings to a larger, living room-style gathering space. Around the corner, the Commons serves as the central hub for team gatherings and a place to exchange ideas in a communal setting. On the opposite end, The Hollow is a meeting space that can also accommodate a bar, making it an ideal location to host small group happy hours or cocktail classes. The second floor is also home to a gym.

Nearby attractions include the Denver Art Museum and the Performing Arts District.

For more information, visit www.populusdenver.com.

