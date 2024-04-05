Oklahoma City’s Fordson Hotel Joins Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

Hyatt Hotels has announced that Fordson Hotel, an industrial revolution-inspired property located in Oklahoma City’s emerging West Village District, has officially joined its Unbound Collection brand. Owned by Hall Capital and managed by Avion Hospitality, Fordson Hotel is housed in the former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, which dates back more than a century, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Fred Jones, a local industrialist, civic leader and one of the largest Ford dealers in the country in the 1950s, the Fordson Hotel building is the only historical landmark in Oklahoma City associated with a blue-collar industry. The property houses a cultural civic center with art exhibitions, as well as loft-like guestrooms, four dining options and a year-round outdoor pool.

Fordson Hotel offers 135 guestrooms and suites with large steel windows and modern furnishings. The property is home to four onsite restaurants, serving classic American cuisine at Mary Eddy’s Dining Room, fresh grab-and-go items and specialty coffees at Bodega, cocktails at the Pool Bar and—coming soon—light fare and innovative cocktails at The Lobby Lounge. The hotel’s fitness center is equipped with aerobic machines, free weights, a steam room and sauna, and a full-service spa offering a variety of massages and facial treatments.

Good to know: Fordson Hotel specializes in hosting professional and social events, from corporate meetings to rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions. The property’s 14,000 square feet of venue space includes a large main gallery, smaller rooms for breakouts or meals, indoor and outdoor cocktail spaces, a private dining room and a 5,400-square-foot penthouse with an adjoining patio.

For more information, visit www.fordsonhotel.com.

Related Stories

Winter Haven Hotel Miami Beach Unveils Renovaton

$60 Million Zion Canyon Hot Springs Resort Breaks Ground

NYC's Edge to Host Solar Eclipse Sightseeing Event on April 8

The Singer Oceanfront Resort to Debut Following Reno, Rebrand