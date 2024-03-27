$60 Million Zion Canyon Hot Springs Resort Breaks Ground

Ground has been broken for Zion Canyon Hot Springs, a WorldSprings property "poised to redefine social wellness" in southern Utah. Situated just 30 minutes from Zion National Park, this $60 million destination is slated to open its doors in fall 2025.

Located in the scenic landscapes of La Verkin, Zion Canyon Hot Springs will welcome guests with a total of 53 bodies of water and an array of wellness amenities. The water features will include 32 natural hot spring pools, 16 WorldSprings pools, three barrel saunas, three cold plunge pools, and an expansive freshwater pool and whirlpool.

The property will offer separate areas for families and adults, creating a curated experience for travelers with different needs. The all-ages family section will include 14 mineral pools, a cold plunge pool and a barrel sauna, alongside the expansive freshwater pool and whirlpool. The adults-only section will include 18 mineral pools, 16 WorldSprings pools, two cold plunge pools and two barrel saunas. The mineral pools in both the family and adults-only sections will offer temperatures ranging from 90 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, catering to individual preferences for a relaxing experience.

Once the property is completed, guests will be greeted in the main building, where they can check in and peruse a selection of retail products. Access to the lower level locker rooms, equipped with 1,150 lockers, can be reached via stairs or elevator.

Plans also include a building dedicated to food and beverage offerings that will serve as a focal point. An upper family section and a separate lower adults-only area will ensure seamless service for all guests. Both sections of the property will offer VIP cabanas for rent. Additionally, the family section will have a recreational beer-only license, while the adults-only section will have a full bar liquor license, offering a comprehensive selection of beer, wine and spirits.

For more information, visit www.zioncanyonhotsprings.com.

