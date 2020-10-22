African Travel Inc. Unveils New Small-Group Journeys

As countries in Africa have started to reopen, African Travel Inc. has announced a selection of new, small-group options to southern and east Africa.

African Travel’s small group safaris have a maximum of six people per journey and depart with a minimum of four guests. Each African Travel journey includes special moments and is hosted by locals. Since African Travel handcrafts each trip, guests have the flexibility to add on experiences designed to their wants/needs.

New features options include:

Kenya in Style: Each departure highlights the year-round game viewing in the Maasai Mara . While staying at luxury camps and lodges, guests are treated to “Big Five” game viewing, spotting the “Samburu Five” and participating in conservation projects like a lion tracking project at Ol Pejeta Conservancy .

Tanzania Wildlife Odyssey: This safari explores Tanzania 's wildlife-rich game reserves, including Serengeti National Park , Ngorongoro Crater and Tarangire , while bringing guests to new corners not often visited. On the northern edge of the Serengeti, guests spend time in a Maasai community and enjoy night drives and walking safaris that are unavailable in the neighboring national parks.

Spotlight on Southern Africa: South Africa remains a popular bucket-list destination, topping many lists for 2021. This safari has all the South Africa highlights, from the top of Table Mountain to the tip of Africa and includes Victoria Falls . Guests enjoy private tours of Cape Town 's coastal delights, land and water safari in Zimbabwe and a visit to a private game reserve that has some of the most endangered and fascinating wildlife.

Incredible Southern Africa: This safari invites guests to discover Africa like a local in ultra-lux style. Guests explore Africa's past and present in private tours of Cape Town, including meeting Christo Brand—a former prison guard of Robben Island and personal friend of Nelson Mandela—before safaris near Kruger National Park and Victoria Falls where they'll see how wildlife is being protected for future generations.

In partnership with the TreadRight Foundation, African Travel is dedicated to supporting the people, wildlife and planet by “Making Travel Matter.” The mission is to have a positive impact on the people and communities African Travel visits, to protect wildlife and marine life, and to care for the planet we call home.

To view the small group departures, visit www.africantravelinc.com.

