IHG Doubling Caribbean and Latin America Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrates its luxury and lifestyle growth in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean (MLAC). With five openings to date in 2024 and 32 properties currently in the regional pipeline, IHG is expected to more than double its MLAC luxury and lifestyle presence in the coming years.

“The significant expansion of our luxury and lifestyle portfolio across the Mexico, Latin America, and Caribbean markets demonstrates that our brands continue to not only be in demand but are also embraced for their distinct offerings,” Leanne Harwood, SVP, managing director for Luxury and Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement. “From spectacular retreats at Six Senses and storied heritage at InterContinental to laid-back luxury at Kimpton, boutique neighborhood settings at Hotel Indigo and one-of-a-kind stays at Vignette Collection, each one opens the door to more destinations than ever before.”

Six Senses

Six Senses made its debut in the region this April with the opening of Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. Travelers can immerse in the resort’s experiences that connect them with Grenada’s Spice Island heritage, including farm-to-table cooking, a spa designed to leverage the fragrant spices with medicinal healing properties as well as culinary menus brought to life with bold flavors using local produce grown in the island’s fertile volcanic soil. Six Senses will expand in the region with the forthcoming Six Senses Grand Bahama and Six Senses Xala, both expected to open by 2026.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts currently has the greatest presence among the luxury and lifestyle portfolio in MLAC with 20 open properties. In spring 2023, the brand opened InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Nature Spa. As InterContinental continues to expand in the region, IHG announces it will open the 293-room InterContinental Presidente Monterrey in Mexico with longstanding partner Grupo Presidente in the second half of 2024. Set within San Pedro Garza García in Monterrey, the hotel will have a signature restaurant, craft cocktail bar and coffee shop, as well as an onsite spa, more than 20,000 square feet of meetings and events space, and a Club InterContinental lounge. Looking further ahead, the InterContinental Grenada Resort is projected to open in 2025.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants opened the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa in fall 2023. Demonstrating a strong start to 2024, the boutique luxury brand debuted Kimpton Virgilio in Mexico City’s Polanquito neighborhood in February, followed in April by Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa in the charming coastal town of Todos Santos on Mexico’s Baja Sur peninsula. Early this summer, it is slated to open the 130-room Kimpton Las Mercedes, located in the Dominican Republic’s bustling Santo Domingo, in partnership with Iberostar Group. The brand is also set to unveil its first all-inclusive beachfront resort, Kimpton Tres Ríos Riviera Maya, before year’s end.

Vignette Collection

Vignette Collection, IHG’s newest luxury and lifestyle brand that debuted in 2021, is a curation of distinct hand-picked hotels offering one-of-a-kind stays, all united by a sense of purpose. Representing the brand’s first signing in both Mexico and within the Americas, El Gran Encomendero in the Yucatán Peninsula will become the first branded hotel in the historic town of Valladolid. The 83-room property is expected to open in 2025.

Hotel Indigo

Earlier this month, the fast-growing lifestyle brand revealed the Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman on Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach. The island oasis has 282 water view guestrooms, multi-concept dining including one of the island’s only rooftop lounges, elevated pool and beachside experiences, and abundant event spaces for the local community and visiting guests to enjoy. This opening in the region follows that of Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés, nestled between the Sea of Cortez and La Paz Bay in Mexico, in January and precedes Hotel Indigo Tijuana, which is expected to open later this year.

Further demonstrating IHG’s strategic focus and investment in luxury and lifestyle in the region, three milestone signings were recently announced in Turks & Caicos for InterContinental, Kimpton and Hotel Indigo. Set on Turks & Caicos’ picturesque Grace Bay, the resorts will mark IHG’s debut on the celebrated Caribbean island and are all poised to open by 2027.

This story originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

