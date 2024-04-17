IHG to Expand Vignette Collection With 12 Properties in 2024

IHG Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the launch of its inaugural Vignette Collection hotel in the U.K. with The Halyard Liverpool. It is the first of 12 properties around the world expected to join IHG’s luxury and lifestyle brand in 2024. Further openings this year include Shanghai Snow World Hotel, Verno House in Budapest and Arabella Beach Hotel in Kuwait.

According to Tom Rowntree, vice president of luxury & lifestyle brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, the company plans to open 100 new Vignette Collection properties within the next 10 years.

As part of IHG’s “Journey to Tomorrow” program to drive positive change for people, planet and communities, each Vignette Collection hotel has its own “A Means For Good.” This initiative sees properties partner with a local non-profit organization to spearhead positive contributions to the communities in which it operates. Examples include TH8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort’s work to repurpose and recycle its waste oyster shells to support the Dibba Bay Oyster Reef Creation Project, while Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok provides young people in under-resourced areas of the city with internship opportunities.

Another hallmark, “Memorable Rituals,” connects guests with the hotel’s cultural landscape through meaningful travel encounters. At Convent Square Lisbon, guests are invited to infuse their own daily blend in the hotel’s cloister. At Yours Truly DC in Washington, guests can spin the soundtrack to their stay from records borrowed from the hotel’s lobby library and played on the in-room turntable.

The 12 properties set to join the Vignette Collection in 2024 besides The Halyard Liverpool include: Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket; Arabella Beach Hotel (spring 2024); Velero Doha (spring 2024); Verno House (summer 2024); Shanghai Snow World Hotel (autumn 2024); Rumah Luwih Bali (October 2024); and Dinso Resort & Villas Koh Chang (December 2024). Vignette Collection will also welcome a further four properties to its China portfolio in 2024. These include Heibei Grand Hotel, Hangzhou Huaxia Center Hotel, The Xanadu Guangzhou and WM Hotel.

Strategic acquisitions and new brand launches over the past five years have increased IHG’s portfolio from one to six brands, spanning 499 properties and 114,570 rooms in 80 countries. This is around twice the size it was five years earlier and represents 14 percent of IHG’s total system size and 22 percent of its pipeline (357 properties, 65,000 rooms), with signings growing by 33 percent year on year. Other IHG brands include Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo.

New openings in 2024 will join the existing Vignette Collection portfolio of 11 hotels around the world including Yours Truly DC in the U.S.; Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia; Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand; and Casa da Companhia and Convent Square Lisbon in Portugal.

