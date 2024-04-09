Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés Opens in Mexico

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés, located within the 550-acre Puerta Cortés complex in Mexico. The newly renovated 115-key Hotel Indigo offers a golf course, beach club, restaurants and a marina. Beyond the resort, the surrounding Sea of Cortez is home to hundreds of fish species, along with a third of the world’s marine animals, including orcas, sea lions, giant manta rays and whale sharks.

The resort’s renovated suites offer views of the golf course, La Paz Bay and the Sea of Cortez. In-room facilities include spa-like bathrooms, workspaces and beverage dispensers. Culinary options on property include the Barco and Cardón restaurants, serving Mexican and contemporary international cuisine, respectively, crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

Golf lovers can head to the resort’s 17-hole Gary Player Signature Design golf course, while wellness enthusiasts can make use of the Espíritu Spa for healing treatments and revitalizing experiences. Additional facilities include a fully equipped gym and an outdoor pool.

At the Puerto Beach Club, guests can enjoy seafood and cocktails, massages and water sports including swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking and snorkeling. They can also relax on the private beach or spot friendly sea lions at Los Islotes on Isla de Espíritu Santo. Chartered experiences with departures from the resort present adventurous opportunities for guests to explore the underwater world and swim alongside whale sharks, dolphins and an array of saltwater fish.

For more information, visit www.ihg.com.

