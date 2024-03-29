Mexico’s W Punta de Mita Debuts Refreshed Beachfront Suites

W Punta de Mita in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit has unveiled its beachfront suite collection following the property’s $3 million renovation. Consisting of eight refreshed suites and a two-story E-Wow suite, each room in the collection has its own private plunge pool.

The suites were designed with Riviera Nayarit’s history in mind, inspired by the legend of local tribes who fled from the desert to the mountains during the Spanish conquest. In order to evoke feelings of peace and harmony, the designers used local and natural resources such as stone, rich woods and traditional textiles in the beachfront accommodations. Custom décor sourced from Riviera Nayarit artisans immerse guests in the traditions of the native Huichol tribe, with bursts of color and whimsical touches paying homage to the area’s bohemian surf culture.

Each suite welcomes guests with a spacious, open-air bathroom filled with plants and a free-standing tub. Illuminated by natural light, the bathroom floors are made up of a mosaic of smooth, round stones that contrast the wood cabinetry and coastal finishes. The ocean-facing bedrooms are lined with oversized floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead guests to their private gardens and patios, complete with individual plunge pools. Tip: Be sure to request a morning floating breakfast.

The nine suites are broken down into five Marvelous Suites; two Wow Suites with private rooftops that offer ocean views; and a redesigned signature E-Wow Suite. The two-bedroom, 3,626-square-foot private E-Wow beach house sports an open kitchen complete with white marble walls and countertops, an oceanfront living and dining room, and a massive rooftop patio with 360-degree views of the Mexican Riviera.

For more information, visit www.wpuntademita.com.

