Hyatt Debuts First All-Inclusive Property in Mexico’s Mazatlán

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of the family-friendly, all-inclusive Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort. The opening of the luxury all-suite resort marks the first Hyatt hotel in the seaside town of Mexico’s Mazatlán.

Located in the exclusive community of Estrella del Mar, the resort is less than six miles from the Mazatlán International Airport and 20 minutes from the city center. It has 358 suites with balconies or terraces with views of the Pacific Ocean. Each suite offers “Unlimited-Luxury” inclusions such as an in-room mini bar, 24-hour room service and more. Good to know: Connecting rooms are available in varied room categories and accessible rooms are available upon request.

The Preferred Club offers upgraded suites and additional amenities and services like personalized check-in and check-out, access to the Preferred Club lounge, a pillow menu and concierge service. Designed with multi-generational travel in mind, the resort also has an adult-only section with a private pool and swim-up bar.

F&B options at Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort include four à la carte restaurants, a grill, an international buffet and an ice cream booth, alongside five bars and lounges. Exclusive add-on experiences such as tequila tasting or a guided pairing dinner are available at an additional cost.

Dreams Spa offers a full-service salon and spa, complete with a Turkish bath, guided hydrotherapy and a fitness center.

The adjacent 18-hole Estrella del Mar Golf Course is ideal for golf enthusiasts and ocean-lovers alike. Guests can enjoy complimentary green fees, driving range access and shared golf carts when booking a Preferred Club Premium Ocean Front category or higher for a minimum stay of four nights or more through 2025. Guests can also play tennis, pickleball, paddle ball and soccer. Those interested in learning more about the protection of endemic marine life can visit the Estrella del Mar turtle sanctuary just steps from the resort grounds.

Additional on-site activities include a waterpark with a lazy river, Explorer’s Club for Kids, Core Zone Teens Club, water sports, and more.

For more information, visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.

