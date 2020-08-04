Rwanda Receives WTTC “Safe Travels” Stamp Ahead of Reopening

After announcing the return of commercial flights to Rwanda starting August 1, the country was named one of the latest destinations to receive the world's first ever safety and hygiene stamp launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the “Safe Travels” stamp. The certification was developed to help travelers identify destinations and businesses around the world that have adopted the global standardized health and hygiene protocols.

The “Safe Travels” stamp means that Rwanda has adopted the global standardized health and hygiene protocols that were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID-19 (coronavirus). The protocols are also based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visit Rwanda says it is proud to adopt these global standards that re-establish traveler confidence. The country’s number-one priority, it adds, remains the health and well-being of visitors. Tourists are welcome for safe and memorable experiences, from seeing the "Big Five" on safari to trekking mountain gorillas and numerous other primate species. Travelers are also welcome to explore the country’s rainforests and learn about Rwanda’s culture.

Rwanda reopened tourism activities on June 17 and international tourism is set to reopen on August 1, 2020. Passengers arriving on commercial flights from, including those in transit, will be required to present a COVID-19 PCR negative test from a certified laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda. For passengers entering Rwanda, a second PCR test will be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within eight to 24 hours during which time the travelers will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.

There are no restrictions based on nationality or point of departure.

Visit www.visitrwanda.com

Related Stories

Indonesia, Dubai, Rwanda Latest Recipients of WTTC Safety Stamp

Rwanda to Welcome Commercial Flights Starting August 1

WTTC: Country-Wide Border Closures Could Stall Global Recovery

Etihad to Require Negative PCR Test for Flights to Abu Dhabi