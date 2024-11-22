Seventh Volcanic Eruption in Iceland This Year Forces Blue Lagoon Closure

Yet another volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula (between Stóra-Skógfell and Sýlingarfell) has forced the temporary closure of Blue Lagoon and its two hotels. This marks the seventh eruption in the region, which about one year ago led to the two-month closure of Blue Lagoon. The resort says it will be closed through Sunday, November 24, at which time the situation will be reassessed.

All guests with bookings through this time are being contacted with the chance to modify or cancel their booking. For more info, visit www.bluelagoon.com/seismic-activity.

According to Visit Iceland, the fissure eruption started on Reykjanes Peninsula on November 20 at 11:14 p.m. near the Sundhnúksgígar crater. This marked the seventh eruption in the area since December 2023. Some things to note:

Air traffic to and from Iceland is operating normally and the country remains a safe destination.

The eruption’s impact is highly localized and poses no threat to people; however, the area remains closed to visitors.

All services in Iceland are operating as usual.

The eruption is significantly smaller than the last eruption in the area, which took place in August.

Notably, however, the Icelandic Meteorological Office reported on Thursday that the lava has extended farther west than any lava flow from previous eruptions and that it had reached the parking lot at the Blue Lagoon, continuing to advance.

For the latest information, visit www.visiticeland.com.

