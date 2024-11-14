Sweden Becomes World’s First Country to Apply for Trademark

Beyond the Scandinavian nation Sweden, there are seven other places named Sweden: one in Indonesia and six across the United States, in AR, GA, ME, MS, PA and SC.

Although countries cannot trademark their names, recognized travel destinations can. Visit Sweden is now making a cheeky move by applying for the trademark “Sweden” through the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to protect Sweden’s identity and to ensure travelers book their trip to the original Sweden—with the iconic lakes, islands, forests and flat-pack furniture. It is calling on people around the globe to support its application and contribute to a less confusing world.

“We’re flattered that others want to be called Sweden, but we’d prefer if there were only one. Our Sweden,” says Susanne Andersson, CEO at Visit Sweden. “In 2024, with ‘dupes’ trending everywhere, from handbags to holidays, we want people to sign our petition and help travelers discover the authentic Sweden,” Andersson adds. “When someone says they’re visiting Sweden, we want them to experience our cinnamon buns and princess cake, unique culture, serene beauty in nature and wilderness, and possibly meet a moose or two, not accidentally end up in a small town with the same name elsewhere.”

The trademark protection seems to have support among Swedes. A recent Visit Sweden survey shows that 35 percent agree that their city or country should be able to trademark their name.

However, Sweden isn’t alone in facing this challenge; it’s a global phenomenon. Around the world, there are 13 places named America, seven called Germany, 55 Washington, and even towns called Boston, Chicago and New York within Sweden itself.

The same research revealed that 53 percent of US travelers find it confusing with destinations having the same names when planning their travels. Additionally, 21 percent of Americans have assisted others in finding the correct destination due to name duplicates, and 11 percent admitted to accidentally traveling to the wrong place because of similar names. With 24 million American travelers interested in visiting Sweden as a destination, over 2.6 million travelers might end up in the wrong Sweden.

Forty-one percent of all Americans and more than half (54 percent) of Americans aged 20-32 agree that their city or country should be able to trademark its name.

To support the initiative, Visit Sweden has launched a tongue-in-cheek petition inviting the public to join Sweden’s cause and a guide on how to distinguish the country from its name dupes.

How to Spot the Original Sweden

Six experiences defining the destination Sweden, ensuring you have arrived at the right one:

Free blue gems – Not sapphires, but blueberries. Forage for wild berries in lush, blue-hued forests and for seaweed in the salty West Coast waters

waters Exclusive islands – Quiet luxury with untouched, crowd-free archipelagos offering pure wilderness instead of glitz

Private chauffeurs – Discover dog sledding and snowmobile adventures in winter wonderland Swedish Lapland

Timeless treasures – Step back in time at UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as medieval Visby and the ancient landscape of Laponia

such as medieval and the ancient landscape of “Four-seasons” accommodations, Swedish style – Stay in one-of-a-kind hotels made of ice, floating on water, perched in trees, or among wolves and other Nordic wildlife

Open to all, 24/7 – Celebrated as one of the world’s most welcoming and progressive countries, Sweden is a perfect romantic destination, no matter who you are or whom you love

To sign the petition for trademarking Sweden, visit www.visitsweden.com/visit-the-original-sweden.

