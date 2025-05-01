UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta Set to Open September 1

UNICO Hotel Collection has announced the launch of UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta, the second hotel in the collection, signaling the start of a robust expansion into new regions across the world. For over seven years, the UNICO brand has had one outpost—in Riviera Maya, at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya—but plans to open several more, including one in Montego Bay, Jamaica (which currently does not have a scheduled opening date). UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta will open its doors on September 1.

The resort was designed only for adults and has 141 rooms. Guests can expect signature features like the Esencia Wellness Spa, Cafe Inez and personalized service through Local Hosts. Guests also have the opportunity to indulge in three all-new specialty restaurants. Bringing distinct flavors from the Vallarta region to the UNICO 20°105° doors is Agua Madre, serving Mexican fare; Lia, serving Italian provisions; and KOBO, serving Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Puerto Vallarta boasts a historic downtown, standout dining, prominent art galleries and time-honored hand crafts. UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta is purposefully placed to capture the best of Vallarta’s natural beauty, surrounded by a world of activities and experiences.

For more information, visit www.unicohotelcollection.com.

