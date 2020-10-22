Cayman Islands Launches Program for Long-Term Guests

While the borders to the Cayman Islands remain closed to commercial airlift and cruise traffic at this time, the Cayman Islands has officially announced the launch of the Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), a tourism initiative designed for digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work. Eligible professionals and families can upgrade their home offices significantly, by choosing to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years by acquiring a Global Citizen Certificate.

Global citizens, for example, could begin their day with a stroll along Seven Mile Beach, snorkel with stingrays during lunch and be “home for dinner” with offerings from the Cayman Islands’ best locales.

Travelers interested in obtaining a Global Citizen Certificate are invited to apply online. The criteria for the GCCP stipulates the following:

FREE CRUISE NEWSLETTER Like This Story? Subscribe to the Cruise Newsletter! The latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments in the cruise industry. Keep up on the latest cruise industry news. Subscribe Now

Applicants must provide a letter showing proof of employment with an entity outside of the Cayman Islands stating position and annual salary. Minimum salary requirements are as follows: Individual applicants must make a minimum household income of $100,000 for single households. Applicant with an accompanying spouse/civil partner must make a minimum household income of $150,000 for two person households. Applicant with a spouse/civil partner and dependent child or children must make a minimum household income of $180,000. Applicant with a dependent child or children must make a minimum household income of $180,000. Image of valid passport photo page and visa, if relevant for all applicants in party. A notarized bank reference. Proof of current health insurance coverage for all applicants in your party. Applicants and adult dependents must provide a police clearance/record or similar documentation based on applicant’s country of origin.

Note: A dependent is considered a spouse, fiancé/fiancée, civil partners, parents, grandparents, siblings or children up to tertiary education enrollment. Children must be enrolled in a local private school or enrolled in homeschooling.

Global Citizen Certificate fees:

Global Citizen Certificate fee up to party of two persons: $1,469 per annum

Global Citizen Certificate fee for each dependent: $500 per dependent, per annum

For more information on the Cayman Islands and to apply for the Global Citizen Concierge Program, visit www.visitcaymanislands.com.

Related Stories

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas to Reopen November 21

Caribe Hilton GM Pablo Jose Torres Sojo Elected CHTA President

Saint Lucia Debuts New Marketing Campaign for Winter Season

Curaçao Opens to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Residents