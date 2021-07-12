Cayman Islands Unveil Phased Plan for Reopening

The Cayman Islands has announced plans to begin safely welcoming back tourists to Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman via an intentional phased reopening approach. The first steps were introduced in June, with Phase 2 to begin August 9.

Beginning in early March 2020, the Cayman Islands closed its borders to international travel and cruise traffic to protect travelers and residents from the global pandemic. The new five-phase approach to reopening will continue to safeguard the Caymanian population, while also carefully allowing international visitors to enjoy the sun, sand and sea of the Cayman Islands once again.

The Cayman Islands government has worked with health authorities, the public sector and private sector to develop a five-phase approach to ensure a safe and healthy experience for those working in the industry and the visitors who choose to experience the bespoke luxury that the island destination is known for across the globe. Phases of reopening include:

Phase 1: Reduced Quarantine Period | June 2021

In this stage, the Cayman Islands has reduced quarantine periods and eased other travel restrictions. For fully vaccinated and securely verified travelers, a mandatory five-day quarantine is in place; unvaccinated travelers are required to undergo a 14-day isolation period.

Phase 2: Reduced Repatriation Restrictions | August 9, 2021

In this phase, additional travel restrictions will be eased, including the removal of GPS monitoring. All local businesses must adhere to the advanced safety protocols issued by regulators and Caribbean Public Health Agency guidelines. All travelers will continue to apply for entry authorization via the Travel Cayman Portal.

Phase 3: Limited Introduction of Tourism | September 9, 2021

This phase, subject to the achievement of 80 percent on-island vaccination rate, will allow for a limited introduction of tourists with secure verification of vaccination status. Cruise travel will not be permitted during this phase. All travelers will continue to apply for entry via the Travel Cayman Portal.

Phase 4: Reduced Quarantine Restrictions | October 14, 2021

Quarantine requirements will be removed for all securely verified, fully vaccinated travelers. Unvaccinated visitors will be required to apply for entry via Travel Cayman and quarantine upon arrival for a 14-day period. Additionally, all travelers must declare travel and vaccination status on the Travel Cayman Portal.

Phase 5: Travel for Unvaccinated Children | November 18, 2021

While cruise tourism remains prohibited at this stage, unvaccinated children (under age 12) will now be allowed to travel with vaccinated adult tourists; no quarantine period will be required for children. Unvaccinated visitors above the age of 12 will be required to quarantine for 14-days.

Welcome Back | Assessed January 27, 2022

Once the country has completed all five phases and following a thorough assessment from the government and health officials, the Cayman Islands will celebrate its “Grand Re-Opening,” welcoming all travelers without quarantine or travel restrictions. At this time, cruise tourism may resume.

At all phases, public health officials will monitor the prevalence rate and spread of COVID-19. Transition between stages will be determined by a myriad of factors. At all phases, all inbound travelers are required to make a declaration of travel and vaccination status on Travel Cayman Portal, and present the declaration certificate, vaccination documents, and provide proof of medical insurance which includes coverage for COVID-19 upon arrival.

For additional COVID-19 updates, visit www.exploregov.ky/reopening-plan.

