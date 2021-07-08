Viva Wyndham Breaks Ground on New Dominican Republic Hotel

Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located around the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico, this week announced the groundbreaking of a 750-room hotel in Miches, Dominican Republic, in an event that was attended by the D.R.’s president, Luis Abinader.

The resort, among the first hotel to settle in the Miches area, was made possible by a $60 million investment to kick off the first stage of construction. It is expected to open its doors in 2023 and will generate 500 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect positions.

According to Ettore Colussi, president of Viva Wyndham Resorts, the all-inclusive resort will start with a 486-room family hotel to be completed in 2023, then a second 264-room development of units oriented to the adult market will be constructed at a later date. In its first stage, the Viva Wyndham Miches Resort will have three buildings, a pool area, outdoor spaces, a commercial-use building, a nightclub, gym, amphitheater with capacity for 1,100 people, room for events, à la carte restaurants and buffet, three bars and a café and ice cream parlor, as well as a space dedicated to members of the Viva Club.

Colussi highlighted that Viva Wyndham Resorts and its partners are characterized by “being pioneers'' in the history of Dominican tourism—both in the development of Bayahibe as a tourist destination and in the creation of one of the first all-inclusive hotel chains in the Dominican Republic. Viva Wyndham is also the first Dominican hotel company to establish itself abroad, in Mexico and the Bahamas.

Viva Wyndham Resorts also abides by sustainable practices, such as the Blue Flag certification, the international certification Cristal, and others.

For more information, visit www.vivaresorts.com.

