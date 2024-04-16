CHTA Launches Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) will launch the inaugural Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day during this year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace, set to take place on May 23 in Jamaica’s Montego Bay. These activities are aimed at promoting sustainable tourism development with a focus on giving back to local communities in Jamaica.

Nicola Madden-Greig, president of CHTA, explained that this year’s inaugural Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day is a further step in the association’s focus to transform its annual trade show. She explained that in 2022 CHTA debuted the Caribbean Travel Forum, focusing on the business of tourism, and this new event allows the industry to work together on sustainable initiatives. “Delegates can build relationships that lead to more integrated and cooperative approaches to tourism development, which includes environmentally sustainable, economically beneficial and culturally respectful practices in the travel industry,” she said.

Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day will bring together delegates from various sectors such as tourism professionals, government representatives, the media and other travel industry stakeholders. They will have the opportunity to engage in a range of activities and make a positive impact on the local communities while fostering sustainable tourism practices.

The day’s activities include:

Agricultural Linkages with Tourism – Participants will visit Croydon Estate , a key supplier of fruits and vegetables for the tourism industry. Activities will include planting fruit trees, harvesting crops and learning about sustainable agriculture practices

– Participants will visit , a key supplier of fruits and vegetables for the tourism industry. Activities will include planting fruit trees, harvesting crops and learning about sustainable agriculture practices Climate Change and Tourism – Delegates will take part in a Beach Cleanup activity and educational tour at the Montego Bay Marine Park . This initiative focuses on conserving and restoring coastal resources for the sustainable benefit of traditional users, the community, and the nation

– Delegates will take part in a activity and educational tour at the . This initiative focuses on conserving and restoring coastal resources for the sustainable benefit of traditional users, the community, and the nation Community and Tourism – Participants will visit the SOS Children’s Village in Barrett Town, where they will assist in painting, carpentry repairs and the creation of a village farming project. Delegates are encouraged to bring clothing, tablets and school supplies for the children of the village

The event will contribute positively to the host community and serve as a platform for learning, collaboration and commitment to sustainable tourism practices, aligning with global trends towards responsible travel.

“Our communities and people are our secret sauce to success in the Caribbean. Being able to contribute to their growth and development in a meaningful way is paramount," Madden-Greig said. "We strongly encourage all delegates to sign up for this initiative and truly make a difference.”

For more information, visit www.chtamarketplace.com.

