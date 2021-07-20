Jamaica Opens More Accommodations, Attractions to Visitors

Jamaica has announced that under the most recent Disaster Risk Management Order, accommodations and attractions outside of the Resilient Corridors are now open to visitors so long as they meet COVID-19 safety compliance requirements.

“We received some good news in the most recent Disaster Risk Management Order, which has allowed us to open more of the destination to visitors. Now, your clients will have more options for accommodations and experiences when they choose to visit Jamaica on their next vacation,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, in a letter.

Here's what you need to know:

Hotels, resorts and cottages that are outside of the Resilient Corridors are now allowed to accept guests once they receive their Jamaica Tourist Board license, Tourism Product Development Company Limited’s "COVID-19 Compliance Certificate" and comply with the "COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols." Additional attractions have also been allowed to open up across the destination, provided they meet the same qualifications listed above.

“These updated measures are an acknowledgment that what we have been doing is working thus far, and it is now more important than ever that we continue to work together to navigate this new normal,” Minister Bartlett continued.

“Jamaica’s tourism sector is recovering faster than we have anticipated, and we are encouraged by the success we have had in recent months as the destination continues to welcome more and more travelers. We will continue to keep you updated on further developments, so you always have the most current information on the destination.”

Find a full list of available attractions at www.visitjamaica.com.

Related Stories

Couples Resorts Unveils New Travel Agent Booking Portal

Tourism Corporation Bonaire Names New Executives

U.S.V.I., Jamaica Exploring Caribbean Tourism “Coopetition”

Cayman Islands Unveil Phased Plan for Reopening