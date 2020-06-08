Jamaica Tourist Board Launches Contest to Engage Advisors

Matt Turner
Dunns River Falls, Jamaica

As the summer season kicks off, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is continuing to engage its retail travel partners in the U.S. and Canada with the launch of a new weekly photo contest. From Wednesday, June 3, the JTB will invite travel advisors to participate in “Picture Me in Jamaica,” an online giveaway designed to test advisors’ knowledge of Jamaica’s iconic attractions and lesser-known hidden gems. The contest will be for four weeks throughout the month of June. 

Each Wednesday, five different photos of unique destinations will be posted on the JTB website (US: www.visitjamaica.com/USA/contest; Canada: www.visitjamaica.com/canada/contest) along with a series of clues to help travel advisors identify the locations for each image. The campaign will spotlight a wide variety of famous sights, scenic resort areas, historic landmarks and off-the-beaten-path locales on the island and will challenge participants’ intimate knowledge of the destination. 

“With social distancing protocols still in place, it’s important for us at the Jamaica Tourist Board to continue engaging with our retail travel partners in a safe and fun way while keeping them excited about Destination Jamaica,” said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism, sales, Jamaica Tourist Board.

Photos for the weekly contest will be selected by individual business development managers (BDM) from the JTB North American team. Each week will have an introductory spotlight on the BDM and their photo selections, encouraging participating agents to get to know individual team members and their unique connections to the island. 

The travel advisors who identify all five photos correctly will be entered into a weekly prize drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card. In the U.S., the gift cards will be from Amazon. In Canada, winners will have a choice of three major retailers: Amazon, TJ Maxx (Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls) or Skip the Dishes.   

Visit www.visitjamaica.com.

