Panama, Copa Airlines Relaunch “Stopover in Panama” Program

A cosmopolitan city, coffee farms, abundant biodiversity and pristine beaches can now be discovered at no additional airfare with Panama and Copa Airlines’ relaunch of the “Stopover In Panama” program. The initiative seeks to encourage passengers that travel to any of the airline’s destinations through Panama to schedule time for a stop in the country at the time of ticket purchase, without additional cost in air fare. In doing so, tourists can enjoy two destinations for the price of one.

Travelers in the United States can take advantage of this program via Copa Airlines routes out of Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. This program is available on trips to all destinations served by the airline in 28 countries across the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Visitors can now diversify their trip with special tours and packages that help them journey into Panama´s wonders. These experiences will allow travelers to discover Panama through its rich heritage pillars: Cultural Heritage (culture and history), Green Heritage (biodiversity) and Blue Heritage (ocean wonders). Prospective travelers can get Panama inspiration and trip activity ideas from www.stopoverinpanama.com and then book their trip with Copa Airlines directly or through their travel advisor. The redesigned website presents travelers with tours and packages based on the desired length of stay, and helpful planning tools such as suggested trip itineraries, videos, and photos. It also offers them easy booking alternatives for airport transfer, lodging and entertainment options, as well as exclusive stopover hotel rates.

The “Stopover in Panama” is valid for up to a seven-day stay on either the departing or returning segment of any Copa Airlines flight.

