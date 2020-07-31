Classic Vacations Partners With Vrbo, Launches Vacation Rentals

Classic Vacations has collaborated with Vrbo, an Expedia Group sister company, to add instant-book vacation rental inventory to their website. Vacation rentals are now available to travel advisors on ClassicVacations.com, where they can access private home inventory directly from Vrbo inventory.

From condos and villas to cabins and castles, travel advisors can find the right accommodations for clients seeking all the comforts of home. They can choose from properties in mainland United States, Hawaii, Canada, Caribbean and Mexico. Classic Vacations is currently the only tour operator to offer Vrbo private home inventory, it says.

“This is the perfect moment to put vacation rentals in the hands of travel advisors,” said Amy Logan, senior director, online platforms at Classic Vacations, in a press announcement. “After months of staying home, many of us are craving a change of scenery while continuing to practice social distancing.”

Data shows travelers are opting for mountainous, rural destinations like the Adirondacks and Catskills in New York, northern Minnesota and more, according to Classic Vacations. Travelers want to stay close, but still get away.

In keeping with the demand for last minute trips and longer stays, Classic Vacations allows next-day vacation rental bookings for up to 28 nights at available properties. This is Vrbo’s first collaboration with a tour operator to bring vacation rentals to travel advisors, according to Classic Vacations.

Classic Vacations offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas and residences), first class and private transportation options, and tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, mainland U.S.A., the Maldives, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Seychelles and Tahiti.

