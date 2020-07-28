Dominica's Secret Bay Reopens August 7; Four New Villas Planned

Secret Bay, a Relais & Châteaux resort in Dominica, will reopen on August 7, concurrently with that Caribbean island nation reopening its borders to tourists.

In addition, the all-villa Secret Bay—known for its "socially distant," free-standing accommodations in a low-density rainforest setting—is expanding. Four new, two-story Ti Fey Villas will be available for stays beginning November 2020. That brings the resort's total villa count to 10. Each of the four new residential-style, 1,400-square-foot, hillside villas has a private pool, an outdoor rain shower cantilevered off the second floor, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a gourmet kitchen, private plunge pool and more.

These new villas also have jungle-to-ocean views that extend to Morne Diablotin, Dominica's highest mountain, and they're situated within the Secret Bay's densest rainforest area.

The Ti-Fey Villas were designed by resident architect Claude Lauture and inspired by the original drawings for the resort by Latin American architect, Fruto Vivas.

The bathroom of a new Ti-Fey Villa.

The new accommodations are sustainably built with Guyanese Greenheart hardwood and have indoor furniture hand-crafted from Dominican Red Cedar by local artisans.

Also part of Secret Bay's upscale experience is the innovative Zing Zing restaurant, at which Grant Lynott, executive chef, operates a "no-menu" concept that's part food-lab and part restaurant; it offers a local, intimate experience.

The resort's Gommier Spa is a three-walled, open-air retreat designed especially for couples. It focuses on local and sustainably sourced products for treatments. Other resort amenities include dedicated villa hosts, an on-call concierge, chefs and guides, and two secluded beaches.

Guest Rates and Protocols

Secret Bay's rates start at $822 nightly. The resort also offers five-, 10- or 14-day packages inclusive of complimentary night(s), meals and experiences. These packages are bookable now for stays between August 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

The hotel’s “Book with Confidence” policy also allows for penalty-free changes up to seven days prior to arrival through April 9, 2021, and the option to rebook within 12 months with the full reservation deposit applied to a new reservation. Exclusions apply.

To keep guests safe and healthy, Secret Bay recently introduced its "StayWell Program"—holistic wellness, health and safety protocols that go beyond mandates and guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities.

Less Density With Resort Growth

The four new Ti-Fèy Villas are the newest phase of owner Gregor Nassief’s vision to expand across 33 newly assembled acres at Secret Bay to create The Residences at Secret Bay, a real estate opportunity within the resort.

In accordance with what the company describes as a "conscientiously phased master plan," Secret Bay—with that additional acreage incorporated—will become an even lower density product than what it is today. It will decrease from nine percent of the property allocated for development to less than seven percent.

Visit secretbay.dm

