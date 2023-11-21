Several Major Storms Could Disrupt Thanksgiving Travel

The East Coast and Midwest could be hit with a storm bringing rain, snow, wind and some ice just before the peak travel days ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, most travel disruptions as a result of the storm will be felt on Tuesday in both the Midwest and East Coast, but some weather-related travel issues may linger into Wednesday. AccuWeather also reports that “the bulk of the disruptive downpours are likely to affect the Pittsburgh and Atlanta metro areas on Tuesday.” Strong winds, as high as 45 mph, will also likely pose a problem at airports in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York. The rain is likely to move into Boston early Wednesday morning.

As far as road conditions, much the I-80, I-81 and I-95 in the Mid-Atlantic region will see winds blowing across highways and potential power outages. Northern New York and parts of New England will likely be the only areas to receive snow.

Following Thanksgiving, Weather.com reports that the Rockies will see snow Friday and, as the system tracks across the Plains, Midwest and South, rain and snow (to the north) is expected over the weekend. W​et weather will likely reach the East Sunday night.

According to AAA, 55.4 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period (November 22–26)—the third-highest total since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. Of those, 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel, while 4.7 million people to fly. Many of the top domestic destinations for travelers are located in the south or west coast, but New York City comes in at No. 6 on the list.

