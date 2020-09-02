AmaWaterways "Pauses" Scheduled Voyages Through October 31

On Tuesday, global river operator AmaWaterways posted a travel update on its website, stating: "At this time, we have extended suspensions for river cruise sailings embarking through October 31, 2020."

The California-based river cruise line made the decision after "monitoring the updates from global health authorities and local governments in the U.S. and around the world with regards to the ongoing situation."

Compensation for Cancellations

For guests impacted by this new "pause" in operations, the river line said it will automatically issue a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115 percent of the value of the funds received for all purchased services through AmaWaterways; that includes cruise, hotel/land and air.

However, the Travel Waiver Plus premium will be refunded to the original form of payment.

The FCC will be redeemable on any AmaWaterways river cruise in Europe, Asia, or Africa (including Egypt) embarking through December 31, 2022. Upon the expiration of the FCC on December 31, 2022, guests unable to use their FCC (issued for these cancelled cruises only) may ask for an extension.

For added flexibility, the line has made the FCCs transferable at any time prior to December 31, 2022 with the original owner’s written authorization. Once the FCC has been accepted, guests may not request a refund.

The line's web update said: "We want to reassure you that we are in a secure position to welcome guests back on board once we can safely sail again. Until then, the rivers continue to flow and our staff and crew are patiently waiting to treat you to a memorable river cruise experience."

No Change to Germany Charters

The cancellations are for AmaWaterways' regularly scheduled line-up of cruises. The line continues to operate European river charters for a German tour operator on AmaKristina; those charters are continuing for the local German market.

For more information, visit www.amawaterways.com.

Related Stories

AmaWaterways' Execs Talk Booking Trends, AmaKristina Ops & More

Aqua Expeditions Unveils Its Newest Vessel, Aqua Nera

AmaWaterways Resumes Sailings With Series of Charters

American Jazz Passes Sea Trials, Joins American Cruise Lines