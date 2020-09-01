American Jazz Passes Sea Trials, Joins American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines announced that its 190-passenger American Jazz, the third "modern riverboat" class of vessel in the small-ship line’s fleet, successfully passed sea trials. It's been accepted into the line's fleet and will sail itineraries on the Mississippi River.

The six-deck American Jazz has a contemporary, elegant design with much use of glass throughout the ship. The new ship also will display a collection of artwork by New Orleans-based artist, Greg Creason; works include original oil paintings and sculptures commissioned by American Cruise Lines.

The vessel also has signature features of the modern riverboat series, including the multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship and a patented opening bow and retractable gangway. Other public spaces on the ship include interior lounges, a grand dining room, fitness center and a new wellness-yoga studio.

American Cruise Lines, in its press release about the new ship, noted that the ship provides “unparalleled spaces for social distancing,” as well as many outdoor lounges, a casual outdoor dining cafés and top sundecks. In addition, the ship is “all balcony,” so all guests have private balconies for getting fresh air or private relaxation.

Independent HVAC air systems in each stateroom and other interior spaces mean no shared duct work—a comforting feature in today’s COVID-19 “protection” era.

Accommodations are spacious, given that standard staterooms range from 300 square feet to 350 square feet, all with sliding glass doors and furnished private balconies. Suites are up to 650 square feet, and single staterooms (available without single supplement) are 250 square feet.

Since 2017, American Cruise Lines has debuted five new ships and has, now, expanded its fleet to 12 ships in 2020. The first modern riverboat class of vessel, American Song, debuted in 2018 and was followed by American Harmony in 2019. Additional new-builds are coming in 2021 and 2022. The line sails the Mississippi River, Columbia and Snake Rivers, and along other U.S. rivers and coastal waterways.

To learn more about the new river vessel's features, see this 360-degree Virtual Modern Riverboat Tour. Or, visit www.americancruiselines.com.

