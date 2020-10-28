American Cruise Lines Unveils “Biggest Season Ever” on Mississippi

American Cruise Lines has plans for its “biggest season ever” on the Mississippi for 2021. Introducing: Two new modern riverboats, a brand-new “Music Cities” cruise between Nashville and Memphis, 15 new shore excursions, all-private transportation on shore, and new enrichment programs onboard. From late February through December, American’s new modern riverboats and classic paddlewheelers will ply the “Mighty River” from St. Paul to New Orleans.

Next year, American will introduce two new Mississippi modern riverboats, American Jazz and American Melody, which will join American’s fleet of paddlewheelers. Beginning in summer 2021, American’s brand new eight-day “Music Cities” cruises will transport guests between Memphis and Nashville, along the Mississippi and its tributaries—the Tennessee, Ohio, and Cumberland Rivers—aboard American Jazz. These voyages will operate throughout July, August, and September with port stops in: Nashville, TN; Clarksville, TN; Dover, TN; Paducah, KY; and Memphis, TN; as well as cruising Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.

Also new for next year, American has added over 15 new shore excursions, as well as new enrichment—focusing on culinary and active explorations on shore and musical entertainment onboard. American has expanded its shore-side options by adding 100 percent private transportation aboard new luxury “cruise coaches,” which follow the riverboats from port to port.

American Cruise Lines is also offering one-night complimentary pre-cruise packages from every Mississippi River departure port in 2021, plus new extended pre and post-cruise packages and luxury Four Seasons pre-cruise packages in select cities along the Mississippi and across the country. At the end of the year, American’s wonderful 2021 Mississippi offerings culminate with festive holiday cruises—from Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s.

New cruise schedules through 2023 are available on the company’s website for all American’s small ship and riverboat cruises across the country. Visit www.americancruiselines.com.

Related Stories

American Cruise Lines Execs Talk New Ships, Booking Trends, More

New on American Rivers

American Jazz Passes Sea Trials, Joins American Cruise Lines

Viking Announces Additional Sailings on Mississippi River